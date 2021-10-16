Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

