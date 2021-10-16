Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.53. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,361,105 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the first quarter worth $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

