Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

ATEYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advantest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

ATEYY stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.16.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

