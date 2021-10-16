Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,772 shares of company stock worth $2,994,892 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

