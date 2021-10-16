Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 160,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,793. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

