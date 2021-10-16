Actinium (ACM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Actinium has a market cap of $761,531.16 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,465,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

