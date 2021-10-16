ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,488,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of ACCO Brands worth $64,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.83 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

