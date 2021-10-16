ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.