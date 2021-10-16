Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.84 ($28.05).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €27.54 ($32.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.12.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

