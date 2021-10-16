Aadi Bioscience (AADI) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 890 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -18.14 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.16

Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5106 18797 40805 785 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

