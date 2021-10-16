A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B) Insider Paul Oneile Acquires 35,000 Shares

A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B) insider Paul Oneile bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$46,340.00 ($33,100.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

About A2B Australia

A2B Australia Limited and its subsidiaries provide technologies and payment solutions enabling the operation of personal transport services and instant deliveries in Australia. It specializes in facilitating bookings, trips, and payments, including closed loop digital payment systems. The company offers payment services, which enable passengers to discharge their obligation to pay the driver without using cash; receives non-cash taxi payment transactions based on the value of fares processed by FAREWAYplus and Spotto payment terminals; rents its Giraffe product, a handheld payment terminal for hire car drivers; and develops software solutions for banking and retail sectors clients.

