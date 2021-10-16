$95.57 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $95.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 555,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,489. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.