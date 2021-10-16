$95.57 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $95.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 555,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,489. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

