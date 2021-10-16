$9.52 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.46 million to $41.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPTH. B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

NASDAQ LPTH remained flat at $$2.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 119,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

