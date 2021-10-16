872,814 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 872,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Constellium by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 332,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

