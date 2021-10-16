$83.53 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post sales of $83.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.74 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $323.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $324.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $354.36 million, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $371.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 521,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,477. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

