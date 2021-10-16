81,332 Shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 8,898,421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,475,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,060,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

URG opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

