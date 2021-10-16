$8.60 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report sales of $8.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $22.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $49.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.49. 656,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,735. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.14.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

