59,600 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

