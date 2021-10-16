$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $562.09 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 669,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

