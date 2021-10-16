$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the lowest is $53.98 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $215.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.46 million to $218.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.28 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.