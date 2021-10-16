47,006 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 382,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE ATGE opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.