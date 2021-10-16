$46.19 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post $46.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.21 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $36.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $200.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $225.13 million, with estimates ranging from $209.99 million to $235.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

