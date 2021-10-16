$45.63 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report sales of $45.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $37.90 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 392,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,217. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

