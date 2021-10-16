4,472 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $299.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

