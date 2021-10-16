4,282 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in IDEX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in IDEX by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IDEX by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

