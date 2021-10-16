$419.50 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $419.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.59 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,672. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.89. 158,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $418.61. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

