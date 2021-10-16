$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the lowest is $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.59 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 9,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,676. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

