$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

