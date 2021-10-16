3,711 Shares in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fathom during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,887 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $99,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,094.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,751 in the last three months. 57.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

