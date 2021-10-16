3,585 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

WH stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

