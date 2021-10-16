$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ROAD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 200,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

