$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

