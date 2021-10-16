$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,839,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $239.77 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

