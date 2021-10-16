296 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

