277,980 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.45% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $63.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

