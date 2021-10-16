219,100 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 219,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $75,099,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,913,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,595 shares of company stock worth $8,561,642. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

ZEN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.56. 1,362,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

