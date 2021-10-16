$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 774,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,694. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

