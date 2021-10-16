$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

