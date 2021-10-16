16,722 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.