$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

GPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

NYSE GPX remained flat at $$20.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,780. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $908,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.