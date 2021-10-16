12,478 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

