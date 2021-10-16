$12.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $12.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.58 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.49 billion to $46.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $49.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

