$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.