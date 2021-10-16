$1.55 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

