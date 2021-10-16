$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

