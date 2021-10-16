$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 1,942,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

