$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADUS remained flat at $$77.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

