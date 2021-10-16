$0.91 EPS Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.82. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

