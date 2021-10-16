$0.87 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. 348,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,371. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. Post has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

