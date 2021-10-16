$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

BJ stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

